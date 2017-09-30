Samsung Pay begins to get Android Oreo support on Galaxy S8

Samsung has a beta program for Android Oreo on the Galaxy S8 allowing select users to test the latest operating system on their device.

To allow full functionality of Android Oreo on the Galaxy S8, Samsung are updating the Samsung Pay app to support the latest version of Android.

Hopefully Samsung will open up the Android Oreo beta program to the Note series but for now it’s restricted to the Galaxy S8 line.

Sources state that the gradual rollout has hit devices in Europe. It could be that the update to Samsung Pay rolls out to every device regardless of if it’s enrolled in the Oreo beta program.

