4 reasons to try the UHANS Max 2

Everyone uses their smartphones on a daily basis and with so much variety on the market it can often be confusing as to what device is best for your needs. One such device that perhaps goes under the radar is the UHANS Max 2, and here are a few reasons why it’d be worth checking out.

The device packs a 6.44-inch FullHD screen that is perfect for consuming media or for those who perhaps like text larger than usual for accessibility reasons. The large display makes editing documents a breeze and combined with the 4GB RAM means that actions are fast and the device can keep up with your demands.

If you were looking for something a little different on the camera front then this doesn’t just have dual-cameras but has 4 cameras. The UHANS Max 2 has a 13MP+2MP camera combination applied both on the front and back panel of the device.

As mentioned, the device has 4GB of RAM to make sure that you can easily run the latest applications and run resource hungry games without hesitation.

Finally, the 4300mAh battery ensures that all the previous features can be enjoyed without compromise that can deliver 1.5 days of battery life.

You often find that smartphones will deliver flagship features but always compromise on other areas. Usually, an area that takes a hit is the battery capacity. However, the UHANS Max 2 provides no compromises on battery life with the capacity.

