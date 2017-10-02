7 phones with 6GB of RAM for the wealthy and the budget-oriented

A list of 6GB of RAM phones you can buy right now

Even if 4GB of RAM is enough for a phone to run smoothly in most cases, there are some users who are looking to have more RAM storage on board in order to ensure their handset is capable of handling any task without an issue. While the era of 8GB of RAM smartphones has already begun, 6GB of RAM products are more common, which means you have more options to choose from.

In what follows we’ve assembled a list of 6GB smartphones for all you power users looking to purchase a Herculean handset this autumn.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung previously launched a variant of the Galaxy S8+ with 6GB of RAM in select markets in Asia, but with the Galaxy Note 8, it is offering 6GB of RAM on a more global scale.

The flagship arrives with a 6.3-inch “InfinityDisplay” with 2,960 x 1,440 resolution and 18:5:9 aspect ratio. It includes either a Snapdragon 835 or Exynos 8895 processor – depending on the market – and obviously takes advantage of the iconic S Pen.

The phablet is available with major carriers in the US, but be warned that it features a monstrous price-tag of $900+.

Main specs:

6.3-inch Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440 resolution

162.5 x 74.8 x 8.6 mm, 195 g

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895 processor

6 GB of RAM

64/128/256 GB of on board (expandable) storage (up to 256 GB)

Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras

8-megapixel front camera

3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

HTC U11

Despite resisting the trend of bezel-less aesthetics this year, the HTC U11 proved to be quite a decent flagship. The device includes top-of-the-line specs including 6GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 835.

It also comes with a gimmick – the pressure-sensitive Edge Sense frame which lets users squeeze the frame in order to enable certain activities like opening an app.

And by the way, if you’re willing to buy the HTC U11 this week, the Taiwanese company will let you bag it with $100 off.

Main specs

5.5-inch Super LCD5 display with 2560 x 1440 resolution

153.9 x 75.9 x 7.9 mm, 169 g

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of on board expandable storage (up to 256GB)

12-megapixel rear camera

16-megapixel front camera

3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

ASUS ZenFone AR

A Verizon, exclusive the ASUS ZenFone AR also has an 8GB of RAM version, but Big Red (currently) offers it only with 6GB on board. The ASUS ZenFone AR is special because it incorporates Google’s now rebranded Tango platform.

Project Tango is an augmented reality technology which relies on three separate cameras (one for depth sensing, one for motion tracking and a standard 23-megapixel camera) to project 3D images on the screen. Since the ASUS ZenFone AR’s launch, Google announced ARCore, a new platform which brings AR capabilities the company developed through Tango, to phones running Android 7.0 Nougat or higher, without the need for special hardware.

Main specs

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution

158.7 x 77.7 x 9 mm, 170 g

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of on board expandable storage (up to 256GB)

23-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2

A successor of last year’s well-received Mi MIX, the Mi MIX 2 recently launched in September. Building upon the legacy of its predecessor, the Mi MIX 2 offers a sleek bezel-less design, the new 18:9 aspect ratio and a choice between 6GB of RAM and 8GB of RAM (although the latter comes in the form of a Special Edition).

The new Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 launches with compatibility for a total of 43 wireless bands, including WCDMA ones. Meaning that the device should work just fine on US LTE networks

Main specs

5.99-inch IPS LCD display with 2160 x 1080 resolution

151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm, 185 g

6 GB of RAM

64GB/128 GB/256GB of on board storage

12-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front camera

3,400 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat

OnePlus 5 / OnePlus 3T

OnePlus has been offering 6GB with last year’s models, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T (no longer available officially). In 2017, the company also introduced an 8GB model. The new OnePlus 5 is also the company’s first handset to include a dual-camera setup.

Main specs

OnePlus 5

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

154.2 x 74.1 x 7.3 mm, 153 g

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

6 GB of RAM

64 GB of on board storage

Dual 20-megapixel+16-megapixel rear camera

16-megapixel front camera

3,300 mAh battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

OnePlus 3T

5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4 mm, 158 g

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821

6 GB of RAM

64 GB of on board storage

16-megapixel rear camera

16-megapixel front camera

3,400 mAh battery

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

Huawei P10 Plus

Launched back at MWC 2017 in Barcelona, the Huawei P10 Plus comes with top specs and a dual-camera assembly which was developed in partnership with the iconic Leica.

While the Huawei P10 Plus wasn’t officially launched in the US, customers can get the 6GB of RAM version via Amazon.

Main specs

5.5-inch IPS-NEO LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution

153.5 x 74.2 x 7 mm, 165 g

Kirin 960

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of on board expandable storage (up to 256GB)

Dual 20-megapixel+12-megapixel rear camera

8-megapixel front camera

3,750 mAh battery

Android 7.0 Nougat

Ulefone Armor 2

Fancy a rugged phone with powerful specs? The Ulefone Armor 2 might be something worth checking out. Designed for an active lifestyle, the device comes with IP68 rating and support for 27 different bands around the world.

Main specs