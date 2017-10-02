Google Pixel 2 XL leaks in new photo showing redesigned launcher

We’re only about 24 hours away from the official unveiling of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL but that doesn’t mean the leaks stop coming.

This time Evan Blass has taken to twitter to reveal a rendering that pretty much confirms what we already suspected about the device and shows off the Pixel 2 XL in all its glory.

We’ve previously seen the back of the Pixel 2 and we pretty much knew the specs already but this latest leak confirms what the device will look like.

Google Pixel 2 XL, encased pic.twitter.com/GvZZadmZZg — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

The Pixel 2 XL render is far from the bezel-less display we were hoping for to challenge the design of devices like the Note 8 and Essential Phone, but Google looks to have found a good balance in order to retain the stereo speakers on the front.

Other details such as the lack of a headphone jack, unfortunately, cannot be confirmed or denied from the render. The power button and volume rocker stay exactly where you’d expect and we see some rounding to the corners of the display, which is a nice touch.

Of most note in the render is the new Pixel Launcher that shows Google has some changes in store for us. The Google Search bar now has a new place on the home screen and there seems to now be a reminder widget with the weather underneath. I quite like this look but I can see how some people may prefer the Search bar in its old location.

Nevertheless, it could just be the rendering that makes things look a little different and Google could have changed things last minute. Only time will tell – be sure to check back for all the latest news about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL at the Google event.