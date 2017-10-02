IFROGZ launches five new wireless earbuds and headphone models, all under $50

Accessory maker, IFROGZ recently announced it was expanding its wireless audio product portfolio to include five new models, all coming with accessible prices.

The new accessories include three in-ear wireless earbuds models (not 100% wireless) and two over-the-ear wireless headphone solutions that are designed to be thrown in the bag without the owner having to worry about twisting wires.

Earbuds

Resound Wireless – made of lightweight aluminum, built-in 5.5mm drivers, up to 10-hour battery life, get them in Rose or Charcoal – $34.99 SRP

Flex Force Wireless – around-the-neck solution, built-in 8mm drivers, up to 8 hours of battery life, include magnetic earbud tips that stay in place when not used, get them in Black or White – $29.99 SRP

Free Rein Wireless – built-in 10mm drivers, up to 5 hours of battery life, get them in Black or White – $19.99 SRP

Headphones

Resound Wireless Headphones – premium wireless headphones for audiophiles who want to hear highs, lows, and mid-tones, 40mm drivers, built-in microphone, up to 20 hours of battery life, can be used wireless or wired, with on-ear controls, get them in Black or Red – $39.99 SRP

Toxix Wireless Headphones – 30mm drivers, built-in microphone, 10 hours of battery life, can be used wireless or wired, with on-ear controls, get them in Black or Blue – $24.99 SRP

All these new models are currently available for purchase on the IFROGZ website, so if you like any of them go ahead and place an order on the IFROGZ.com.