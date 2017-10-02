LG V30+ to become available at Sprint starting October 13

Last week we brought you news about the availability of the LG V30 with carriers in the US. But details about the LG V30+ remained unknown.

Last month, Sprint announced it will be the exclusive carrier for the LG V30+ variant which offers 128GB of storage, as opposed to 64GB of the standard LG V30. Other than that, there is no difference between the two models.

Well a few days ago, Sprint issued a press release in which it revealed customers can expect to see the LG V30+ arrive on October 13 (both in stores and online). The carrier also clarified it will be the only major carrier offering the LG V30+ at launch, but the statement seems to suggest other carriers might start offering the model at some point.

But for the time being, customers interested in acquiring the LG V30+ will be able to do so from Sprint for $0 down and $30/month with Sprint Flex. What’s more, new customers will be able to save $30 when they purchase a phone online, while existing customers can save $30 when they upgrade online.

Furthermore, Sprint announced a BOGO deal for the V30+. For a limited time, customers who buy the LG V30+ with Sprint Flex will be offered a second lease on the carrier. Thus they will be asked to pay $38/month for two phones.

But wait, there’s more. Sprint is also throwing in a Daydream View headset and top VR Content Bundle with the purchase of the handset. Note that this deal requires you to place the order online and to set up the device by December 31. LG V30+ owners will then have until January 15, 2018 to redeem the price.

Last but not least, the LG V30+ is the only V30 model to come with a pair of LG QuadPlay earbuds in the box.

For those who have missed our earlier story, you can find out more about the LG V30’s US release dates here.