Mint SIM unleashes “Foxtober” with discounted rates on its 3 month LTE plans

Mint SIM – a name which you might have heard get mentioned a lot in recent months – is an alternative carrier that promises great LTE speeds and coverage at excellent prices.

Now the prepaid carrier is kicking off the “Foxtober” (their mascot is a cute fox) campaign which offers discounts on their 3-month plans.

The promotion is available this week, so you’ll be able to take advantage of it all the way through Sunday, October 8.

So starting today customers will be able to grab Mint SIM’s 3-month plans for the following rates:

Unlimited talk, text and 2GB 4G LTE data – $10 / month (down from $15)

Unlimited talk, text and 5GB 4G LTE data – $15 / month (down from $20)

Unlimited talk, text and 10GB 4G LTE data – $20 / month (down from $25)

So now you’ll end up paying $30, $45 and $60 in total. Just don’t forget to enter the promo code “Foxtober” as you make the purchase, to get the discount.

For those who don’t know, Mint SIM which launched as a subsidiary of Ultra Mobile in August 2016, operates on T-Mobile coverage map. No contract or activation fees involved. And assuming you’re bringing your own phone, the company will include the SIM card for free. It can’t get more affordable than with Mint SIM.