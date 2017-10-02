Save up to 63% on ZeroLemon battery cases for Google Pixel and Pixel XL (Deal of Day)

Even though the successor to the Google Pixel and Pixel XL is due any moment, that doesn’t mean the current model should be looked at any less fond. In fact, it’s still among one of the best packages you can buy, even with the 2018 flagships now on the market.

If you’re the proud owner of a Google Pixel or Google Pixel XL, you’ll want to protect that beloved phone with a case. Moreover, you’ll probably appreciate having some extra battery life, too.

Our Deal of the Day is a battery case from ZeroLemon which works for the popular Google phones. Normally valued around $99, you can score one for your Pixel for just $36.99, a savings of 63%. The Pixel XL, for its part, is only $42.99, which is still a hefty discount of 57%.

Features

Dimensions: 6.61″ x 3.05″ x 0.88″

Battery capacity: 6500mAh

Charger to battery case input: 5V/1.8A max

Battery case to phone input: 5V/1.5A max

Full charge time: 3-4 hours

With 6500mAh of juice this means you’re basically tripling the life of your Pixel’s phone battery. Now, instead of staying off a charger for a day or two, you’re looking at up to six days worth of life. The Pixel XL is even more enticing with an 8500mAh power supply. We’re talking yet another day’s worth of power. And, should you want to charge the case up it will only take about 3-4 hours.

Head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store today and pick up a battery case for the Pixel for just $36.99; the Pixel XL case is $42.99.