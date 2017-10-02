ZeroLemon intros Samsung Galaxy Note 8 case for double the battery life

Despite being an impressive phablet, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 does not take advantage of an impressive battery.

The device relies on a battery of 3,300 mAh capacity (smaller than its predecessor) which might prove insufficient for those who are constantly on their phone. Fortunately, case manufacturer ZeroLemon wants to help you cope with this shortcoming, so it has released battery case to double the phone’s battery life.

On the negative side of things, it will add a little more bulk to the phone, but if you value your device not dying out on you more, the ZeroLemon case is a pretty sweet accessory to have around.

The ZeroLemon case includes a 5,500 mAh external power source and comes with four LED lights which show you how much juice you have left. Even better, you won’t have to take the case off while your Galaxy Note 8 is charging.

The new case will start shipping on October 5, but if you place an order for it before that date you’ll be able to get it for $39.99 instead of $80 which is the official price tag.

ZeroLemon also offers battery cases for other flagships launched this year including the Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and LG G6.