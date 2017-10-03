How to watch the Google Pixel 2 launch event

With only a day to go before Pixel 2 event, Google has already made available the livestream link. So be sure to bookmark it now or set a reminder.

As a reminder, the Pixel 2 launch party is expected to kick off tomorrow on October 4 at 9:00 AM PT / 12:00 PM ET, when Google will be taking the stage to announce its next-generation flagship phones.

This year, the Pixel 2 will be made by HTC and will arrive with a 5-inch display with 1080 x 1920 resolution and standard 16:9 aspect ratio. In contrast, the Pixel 2 XL will be made by LG and will boast a larger 6-inch display with 1440 x 2880 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. And while the phone will boast thinner bezels all around, it won’t rock that edge-to-edge display look characteristic of phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 or LG V30.

On top of this year’s new Pixels – which are rumored to be more expensive than Google’s 2016 models – we expect the tech giant to unveil a Google Home Mini speaker, as well as a new Daydream View VR headset.