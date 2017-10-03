Instagram Stories gets updated with sticker polls

Instagram’s Stories just got a new feature which lets users add poll stickers. The new tool means you’ll be able to attach two-option queries to your Stories.

To add a poll drag and drop a sticker to your Story and then you’ll be presented with the tools to customize the question and choices. Viewers can vote by tapping on one of the options, as well as see the overall results unfolding in real time. You, on the other hand, can view the results by opening up the viewers’ list for the Story. There you can see who voted, the total number of votes and what they chose.

What’s more, Instagram also introduced today a color picker tool similar to the eyedropper in Photoshop which lets users select a color from their images to use on text and brushes, as well as an alignment tool that makes it easier to see if stickers and text are properly centered. Furthermore, the app now shows you if text or stickers can be viewed well by a third party.

The new features are currently rolling out for Android and iOS users, although the alignment tool is limited to the latter for the time being.

You can get Instagram (version 16) for Android right here.