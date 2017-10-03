The IoT smartwatch, LooK, is the one to rule them all

Smartwatches are considered to be “ideal” if they are thin, light, and luxurious without the “geek” look. While an appealing design could be important to their penetration in the wearables market, some consumers believe this push on the design/form factor has come at the expense of functionality. You can’t judge a book by its cover, but you also can’t judge a smartwatch by its looks alone. The best smartwatches must be formal and functional

An IoT smartwatch aptly named, the LooK smartwatch, by LAIPAC Technology based in Toronto, Canada, wants to be the one smartwatch to rule them all. The device brings expected features such as a stainless steel design, an AMOLED display, and a heart rate sensor, as well as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, but the Look smartwatch goes beyond normal expectations.

First, the LooK Watch features a 400 x 400p AMOLED display, with sapphire glass and a 1.3GHz, quad-core processor. AMOLED panels provide an excellent viewing angles, but a quad-core processor in a smartwatch is unheard of. Even Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic feature a dual-core processor; the Look Watch has twice the cores of Samsung’s Gear S3 series. Sapphire glass protects the face of the watch, providing a measure of durability that will protect your IOT smartwatch when facing the elements.

The LooK Watch brings 1GB of RAM while most smartwatches have 512MB (Android Wear watches) or 768MB of RAM (Gear S3), letting you multitask at a greater level than most smartwatches allow. 16GBs of storage (most smartwatches have 4GB of storage, such as the LG Watch Sport and Watch Style) grace this smartwatch, giving you more space to download music. The 360-degree, rotating bezel Arrow smartwatch has 8GB of internal storage, a rarity in the current smartwatch market, but the Look Watch’s 16GBs of local storage future-proofs this device for some years to come.

An SOS emergency button lets you access your most trusted contacts in the event of an emergency by calling them and providing them with your exact location and emergency situation. The LooK Watch is an IoT smartwatch, so you can make calls and send text messages while leaving your phone at home (it has cellular connectivity for networks in over 150 countries).

Fall Detection and Medicine Reminders are two features that make this IoT smartwatch stand out. When you fall, you can trust that the Look Watch will impact 100% of the force behind the fall to protect you from injury. Medicine Reminders alert you when it’s time to take your prescription meds, helping you maintain good health. Most smartwatches don’t feature fall detection, and few have integrated medicine reminders – unless you set them up on your smartphone first.

The The LooK Watch is available in six color combinations: Black/Gold, Blue/Gold, White/Gold, White/Silver, Blue/Silver, and Black/Silver. The project has 29 days left to fundraise over at Kickstarter and will only come to market if it reaches its CA $50,000 goal by October 31st. Expect to pay between $158 and $168 USD for the Look Watch if you take advantage of the Super Early Bird offer.

For more details on the IoT smartwatch to rule them all, head on over to the link below.