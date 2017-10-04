Celebrate Pixel day with these killer deals from our store

As if these deals weren't already great, you can save an additional 10% on them by using our coupon code

It’s October 4, which means it’s the day of Google’s new announcements for products and services. With multiple new devices expected, it’s a big day in the world of Google and Android.

To celebrate, we’ve pulled out some of our best-selling and popular deals from the AndroidGuys Deals Store. We’ve found that our readers responded quite well to these in the past so we’re bringing them back out for those of you who missed out the first times around.

As if these deals weren’t already great, you can save an additional 10% on them by using the coupon code PIXEL10.

MicFlip Fully Reversible Micro USB Cable

Not only does it let you plug it into your phone in either direction, but the other end can be flipped upside-down without problem as well. In other words, there’s no wrong way to go about it on either end of the cable.

Reversible technology lets you plug both USB & Micro USB in either direction

Gold coated plugs resist corrosion

Super strong Nylon braided cable resists tangling

$13.99 for 1 | $26.99 for 2 | $37.99 for 3

Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch

Speak to it to get an Uber, set reminders, make calls, get text notifications, and much more. Plus, it’s geared towards an active lifestyle, letting you track your steps, heart rate, and the distance you’ve traveled right on the watch.

Proprietary Ticwear OS is easy to use

Intuitive sports app lets you track your fitness goals on the watch

Call & text capabilities allow you to stay connected without holding your phone constantly

Built-in GPS tracks distance & helps you know where you are at all times

Fast wireless recharging lets you get back up & running w/ less hassle

Purchase for $169.99

The Complete Android Oreo with Kotlin Bundle

If you’re the type of person who says, “Hey, I have an idea for an app, but I don’t know where to go to create it”, we have a solution. Here is a bundle of education aimed at beginners just like you. With more than 105 hours of content, and 622+ lectures, you’ll get everything you need to start on that killer app.

Purchase full bundle for $34