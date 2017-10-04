Give Amazon your iPad mini and get a discount on a Fire Kids Edition tablet

Have an iPad mini that you are not using so much anymore? Then you might want to take advantage of Amazon’s new trade-in program.

Amazon wants to turn your iPad mini into a Fire tablet for kids, so it will exchange your Apple tablet with an Amazon.com gift card for the appraised value of the device, plus $20 bonus credit to be used towards purchasing a new Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet or Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet.

All iPad mini models launched between 2012 and 2014 and eligible for Amazon’s new trade-in program. Note that you will have to answer a few questions related to your iPad mini’s current condition, but Amazon says that even non-working devices are eligible.

Then you’ll have to ship your iPad mini in (for free) so that Amazon can verify its condition. Once the tablet is accepted, you’ll receive an Amazon Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your iPad mini, and $20 towards buying a new Fire Kids Edition tablet.

Amazon’s 2017 Fire Kids Edition tablets come with a kid-proof case, 2-year guarantee, and one year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited which gives kids access to up to 15,000 popular apps, games, videos, books and educational content.

The 7-inch version is currently available for $99, while the 8-inch variant can be yours for $129.99.