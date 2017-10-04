Google announces Android Excellence app collections for this fall

Google names the best apps and games to try out this fall

Back in June, Google introduced the Android Excellence program in the Play Store. Curated by Google’s editorial team, Android Experience includes a rotating collection of apps that deliver great design, an engaging user experience, and strong app performance.

Well this week, Google has released the latest batch of apps which have been welcomed to the Android Excellence family.

This autumn’s selection of titles includes familiar titles like Asphalt 8 or Bubble Witch 3 Saga, but will also allow users to discover new apps they haven’t tried out before. Here are the best Android apps to download this fall, according to Google:

Android Excellence Apps

Agoda – find the best hotel booking deals

AlarmMon – an interactive alarm clock which requires you to complete a game to turn off alarms

Bring! – a shopping list making app

CastBox – play podcasts, radio and audio books

Email by Edison – email for Gmail, Outlook and more

Eve – a period tracker

Fotor – add photo effects and make collages

Mint – manages your finances

Money Lover – budget planner app

Onefootball – get your live soccer scores here

Robinhood – free stock trading

Viki – get access to a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and more

Android Excellence Games