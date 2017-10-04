Google announces Android Excellence app collections for this fall

Back in June, Google introduced the Android Excellence program in the Play Store. Curated by Google’s editorial team, Android Experience includes a rotating collection of apps that deliver great design, an engaging user experience, and strong app performance.
Well this week, Google has released the latest batch of apps which have been welcomed to the Android Excellence family.
This autumn’s selection of titles includes familiar titles like Asphalt 8 or Bubble Witch 3 Saga, but will also allow users to discover new apps they haven’t tried out before. Here are the best Android apps to download this fall, according to Google:
Android Excellence Apps
- Agoda – find the best hotel booking deals
- AlarmMon – an interactive alarm clock which requires you to complete a game to turn off alarms
- Bring! – a shopping list making app
- CastBox – play podcasts, radio and audio books
- Email by Edison – email for Gmail, Outlook and more
- Eve – a period tracker
- Fotor – add photo effects and make collages
- Mint – manages your finances
- Money Lover – budget planner app
- Onefootball – get your live soccer scores here
- Robinhood – free stock trading
- Viki – get access to a variety of TV shows and movies from Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan and more
Android Excellence Games
- Asphalt 8 – race in the most high-performance cars ever designed
- Bubble Witch Saga 3 – help Stella the witch defeat the evil Wilbur in this addictive 3 Match game
- Castle Creeps – mobile Tower Defense fame in which you play the Hero who has to lead his troops to victory
- Crab War – raise your crab swarm and battle the giant reptiles that have invaded your aquatic lands
- Crash of Cars – real-time multiplayer game where the goal is to destroy other players and get their crowns
- Dan the Man – retro classic 2D action platformer game to cure your 90s nostalgia
- Dawn of Titans – control titans and thousands of warriors in this impressive 3D war game
- Dream Defense – action game where you play a fearless teddy bear who fights monsters to survive the night
- Iron Marines – a space odyssey by the creators of Kingdom Rush
- Karma. Incarnation 1. – a psychedelic puzzle game that explores the love story between two beautiful souls
- Postknight – a delivery adventure in which you play a knight task to make the most difficult deliveries in the kingdom of Kurestal
- Sky Force Reloaded – a scrolling shooter like no other
- Zombie Age 3 – fight against the zombie invasion with deadly weapons and unique heroes