Google launches Google Home Min and Max

Google Home is a speaker that offers a personal assistant in any room and has been an extremely popular alternative to Amazon Alexa.

Google today introduced two new speakers to the Google Family. The first is the Google Home Mini which as the name suggests is a smaller version of the speaker to provide hands-free voice control in any room. The second is the Home Max which is a bigger version of the speaker that packs a bigger punch for those who prefer a better sound.

Both come with Google Assistant integrated and can be operated by your voice.

The Google Home Mini is a sleek design with rounded corners to make it look like an ornament and seemingly integrate into a room. It projects 360 sound out of its fabric enclosure and has LED status lights. Mini comes in at just $49 and is available in Chalk, Charcoal, and Coral.

The Google Home Max features dual 4.5-inch excursion woofers to provide a great sound. Google say it’s 20 times more powerful than the previous generation Google Home. With Smart Sound, the speaker will also adapt to your surroundings to dynamically tune itself. It also has Bluetooth and AUX support and comes in two colors Chalk and Charcoal.

Google Home Max will launch in the U.S. for $399 and comes with 12 months of ad-free YouTube Music.