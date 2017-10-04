Verizon’s new Prepaid Family Account includes individual data buckets

Customers looking to save on wireless for the whole family, have one more option to consider starting this week. Verizon just announced a new prepaid family plan dubbed the Prepaid Family Account – which provides each family member with their own bucket of data. Big Red allows up to five members to be added to a shared prepaid family plan.

Each prepaid line comes with unlimited talk and text, carryover data (for those who pay their bills on time), mobile hotspot and free texting to more than 200 foreign countries. The system is broken into four tiers:

3GB plan – priced at $40 for the first line, with a $10 discount for each additional line, for up to five lines.

So for example, if you’re looking to jump on board with an Unlimited plan, you’ll have to pay $80 for the first line and $60 x 4 for the remaining lines. This results in a $320 bill you need to pay a month.

The new packages put all your family members under one prepaid plan, instead of creating separate prepaid accounts for each member of your family. And remember, you won’t have to share your data bucket with your dad or your sister, because each member gets his/her own data allotment.

Interested in finding out more? Check out Verizon’s official layer.