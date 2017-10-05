Cafago renews its coupon codes for MicroSD cards, adds a bargain on the LeEco Le S3 (Promoted Deals)

Last week, Cafago offered a couple of coupon codes for some Class 10 MicroSD cards – they were great deals – and Cafago extended the duration of the codes as a result – but Cafago decided to double down on its offers and slash the price on the LeEco Le S3, as well; check out the codes below, and take advantage!
LeEco Le S3
Key Features: 5.5″, 1080p display, Helio X20 processor, 4/64GB RAM/ROM, 21/8MP Rear/Front Camera sensors, 3000mAh battery, full metal unibody chassis.
Coupon: L97G64
Final Price: $139.98
SanDisk Ultra 64GB Class 10
Final Price: $18.98
SanDisk is the gold standard when it comes to MicroSD card, and Class 10 is the cream of the crop. You can’t do much better than this price to add 64GB to your phone’s storage.
Micro 128GB Class 10
Final price: $ 11.49
Micro may not a be brand you’re familiar with, and it probably won’t deliver the kind of performance you’re used to from SanDisk, but at $11.50 for 128GB of storage, it’s a bargain and a half.
Keep your eye on Cafago, Dear Android Guys – lots of deals in the pipe, I’m sure!
