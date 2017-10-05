Enter to win a brand new Pixel XL 2, Daydream View & Google Home (Giveaway)

October 4 is behind us which means we know all about Google’s new hardware, including the Pixel 2 and updated versions of Daydream View, and Google Home. To say we’re incredibly excited about the new products would be an understatement; we’re really anxious to get our hands on these. Aren’t you?

Win yours!

If you’d like to become the proud owner of the Pixel 2, Daydream View, and Google Home, we’re here to help. Today’s Deal of the Day isn’t necessarily a deal so much as it is an announcement. We’re helping to give away the three-pack bundle of awesome new hardware.

With a new Daydream View, you can put that Pixel to use on the cutting edge of virtual reality gaming experiences, and discover new horizons of reality you didn’t even dream possible. And when it’s time to come back to Earth, Google Home will settle you in comfortably for the evening, and help get your day organized the next morning.

If you head to the AndroidGuys Deals Store right now, you can enter a drawing to win the hot new flagship phone and tech from Google. There’s no purchase necessary and the method of signing up is dead simple. All you have to do is log in via Facebook and check a box. Once you do you’ll have two entries. Share the contest on Facebook or Twitter and you can rack up additional entries. Moreover, you can earn extra chances by sharing a URL with friends and family.

Note that although you are signing in via Facebook, your information is not being collected by the social media platform. Our friends at StackCommerce are backing the giveaway and use the information on their end.

The giveaway is open from now until 11:59 PM PST on 11/25/17 so there’s plenty of time for you to pick up a ton of entries.

