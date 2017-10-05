Getting a Pixel 2? Add some protection with one of these cases

With the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL now revealed, you’re probably dying to get your hands on the shiny new phones. But since they don’t come cheap, it would be recommended to invest in protective cases, as well to safeguard the flagships against accidental drops and other potential injuries.

Fortunately, there’s a wide range of choices when it comes to official cases for the Pixel 2. You can grab one or more straight from the Google Store and here’s the complete list of choices you have at your disposal.

Live Cases

If you love art, you’re going to adore Google’s Live Cases. These accessories provide protection for your phones through the hard exterior shell while letting you customize the exterior with any image or famous artwork you want. Certainly a must for creative types. Pricing starts at $40.

Get Google Live Cases

Google Earth Live Cases

Striking Google Earth aerial images come to your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL with the Google Earth Live series of cases. There are only two designs available at the moment, but Google will be adding more soon. You can grab one for $50.

Get Google Live Earth Cases

Fabric Cases

Google’s fabric cases have been around ever since the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P. Now they are also available for the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL complete with a knit exterior and soft microfiber liner to help protect your new device. Google’s fabric cases are available in Carbon for the Pixel 2 and in Cement, Midnight or Coral for the Pixel 2 XL. They are sold for $40 a pop.

Get Google Fabric Cases

Bellroy Leather Cases

Want something more premium-looking to protect your new investment? The Bellroy Leather case may be what you seek. Made from durable flex polymer, environmentally certified leather and microfiber lining for cushioning any impact, the Bellroy Leather case doesn’t add extra bulk to your Pixel 2. It also comes with a three-year warranty. You can grab one for $45 in Black for the Pixel 2 and Navy, Caramel, and Stone for the Pixel 2 XL.

Get Bellroy Leather Cases

Moment Photo Case & Wide Lens Kit Case

Want to get more out of the Pixel 2’s camera? Then you can buy the Moment Photo Case & Wide Lens Kit Case which attaches a wide lens to help you capture more in each picture. It’s available in Black Canvas and Walnut and ships out with a lens cap and microfiber bag. It’s a bit more expensive than the cases we’ve listed so far and you can grab it for $129.99.

Get the Moment Photo Case & Wide Lens Kit Case

OtterBox Defender Series

Popular case maker Otterbox is offering a protective case for the Pixel 2 which pairs a solid polycarbonate shell and rubber slipcover to keep troubles at bay.

The Defender Series been put through more than 24 different tests to ensure your Pixel 2 won’t ever scratch or bruise. It’s available in Black for $49.95.

Get OtterBox Defender Series

Power Support Tempered Glass Film Screen Protector

For those who don’t want to add bulk to their Pixel 2, there’s the option of using the Power Support Tempered Glass Film. This screen protector is designed to keep your Pixel 2 from scratching or getting dust and dirt on its screen. It also removes the issue of annoying fingerprints and smudges. It’s available for $39.95

Get Power Support Tempered Glass Film

Power Support Air Jacket

Don’t want to hide the Pixel 2’s sleek design from the eyes of the world? Then you might want to opt for this durable see-through Power Support Air Jacket case. It’s made of polycarbonate and its self-healing coating will ensure your Pixel 2 doesn’t ever scratch. Grab it for $34.95.

Get the Power Support Air Jacket