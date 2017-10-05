How to stream Torrent files online without downloading them to your PC

Tired of waiting for torrents with less seeds to download? Here is a solution.

Gone are those days where people used to spend hundreds of dollars to buy a CD loaded with their favourite films or song collections. It has been many years since the world has shifted towards Torrents and inarguably, it is currently the most popular way of downloading the content you need from the web.

But one downside to this method is that the number of seeds a Torrent has is directly proportional to the amount of time it takes to download. Torrents with a huge number of seeds might download almost instantly while those that are many years old and have single digit seeds take forever to download.

What if there is a way where you could almost instantly stream your favourite movies in from torrents without having to wait for it to finish downloading to your computer? What if you could use the same torrent file to stream across multiple devices without having to transfer them or download them every time?

Well, there is an online service which allows you to do exactly the above mentioned things and most importantly all the activities involved, right from the Torrent file. Streaming it online and even transferring it to your Google Drive storage are completely anonymous and secure. Which means you never have to fear the need to use a VPN service or ending up on a spam site.

Sound interesting, right? But how exactly could you do all this on your computer? Read on to know.

Step 1:

First, head over to the Bitport.io website and click on the Sign up button at the top to proceed.

Step 2:

Now, choose a plan on the first step according to your preference. You can change your plan later if you want to extend it.

The service also offers you Money back Guarantee, so you can proceed without any worries.

Step 3:

Enter your email address and select your preferred method of payment to proceed. You can either use your Credit card or your PayPal account for payment.

Step 4:

In the next step, you have to enter the payment details and once the transaction has been successfully completed, you will be receiving a confirmation email to the email Id you provided earlier.

Step 5:

Click on the registration link in the email you received and you will be redirected to the Sign up page. You can create a new account by entering your email address and a password.

Step 6:

You will now be taken to the Dashboard from where you will be loading the torrent files or inserting the links from the web.

Step 7:

All you have to do now is to go to the website you usually download your torrents and you can either download the file like you usually do or simply copy the magnet link of the torrent which is much easier.

Step 8:

Now, go back to the Bitport.io website and then paste the link in the text box at the top and then click on the Add new torrent button. Alternatively, you can also upload the torrent file if you prefer that method.

Step 9:

Once you load the torrent file, Bitport will now automatically detect what kind of Torrent is that and you can click the Download to my cloud button to initiate the download.

After the download is complete, you can directly open the file to instantly stream it online. You also have other options to move it to a different folder, download the file to your computer or delete it. It even offers to convert your files if the file format is not supported.

Since Bitport.io maintains a separate server exclusively for its users, it is not only secure but it is also insanely fast. Generally, the download speed on my PC is either 2 or 3 Mbps at the maximum, even though my internet speed is over 40 Mbps. But, Bitport.io went all the way upto 18 Mbps and it took less than 2 minutes to download a file which was 764 MB in size, which usually takes more than 15 minutes on my computer.

The secret behind the quick downloads of Bitport.io is that if someone has already downloaded the same file you are attempting to download, your file will download almost instantly irrespective of the number of seeders it has.

So, not only you get to download your favourite films or songs as quick as possible, you can do that without worrying about safety and your storage space.

Pretty cool isn’t it? I didn’t realize it until I tried it out. Let us know your thoughts about Bitport.io in the comments below and feel free to ask any questions you have regarding this process.