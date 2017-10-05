It looks like the Pixel 2 will get a minimum of 3 years of software & security updates

If you’re planning to get the new Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, we have some good news for you. It seems that Google will be offering 3 years of OS and security updates for the new phones.

This information was spotted in the official spec sheets of the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL by the Android Police.

With last year’s models, Google promises a minimum of two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. So the new Pixels get an extra year of OS updates. Yey!

This upgrade might have something to do with Project Treble being implemented in Android 8.0 Oreo, as one of the goals of this endeavor was to enable longer updates periods.

Regardless, this aspect certainly makes the new Pixels more attractive and it’s quite puzzling why Google didn’t announce it on stage, instead of burying this piece of info in the phones’ spec sheets. Could it possibly be a typo? We hope that’s not the case.

Anyway, if you’re hoping to grab a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, you’d best hurry up, as “Out of Stock” warnings as already popping up for most models in the Google Store. Your easiest to get is the base Pixel 2 with 64GB of storage.