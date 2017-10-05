Spotify voice controls are coming to all Google Assistant-powered devices

You'll soon be able to control Spotify from any device with Google Assistant

Music enthusiasts who love using Spotify will be happy to know that the app’s voice commands will soon work with any device that supports the Google Assistant. Google’s virtual assistant can be activated on (almost) any smartphone/tablet/etc which runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow or higher.

So far, voice commands for Spotify were only available on the Google Home, but soon enough the smart speaker will no longer hold exclusivity over the feature. Now any user with a phone that has the Google Assistant enabled can say things like: “OK Google, play Spotify” or “OK Google, play some dreampop on Spotify”.

Linking your Spotify account to the Assistant and setting Spotify as you default music service will eliminate the need to say “on Spotify”.

What’s more, you’ll also be able to send a song to another Chromecast-enabled speaker by saying out loud something like: “Ok Google, play Today’s Top Hits on my Chromecast.” The voice commands will be available for both free and premium members of Spotify.

When will you be able to give Spotify voice controls a try? The music service notes that full support for Spotify on Google Assistant will be coming in the upcoming weeks.

On top of landing on Google Assistant-powered Android phones, the new feature is also going to be available on the newly introduced Google Home Mini, Google Home Max and Pixel Buds.