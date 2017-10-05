Win an LG G6 and a ton of other great prizes in this week’s Ten for Ten giveaway

We’re celebrating ten years of Android and AndroidGuys with ten weeks of giveaways. We’ve teamed up with some truly amazing companies and each week will allow one lucky winner to walk away with a prize pack of products from some of the most well-known names in Android.
As much as this is a celebration of Android and AndroidGuys, it’s also a way for us to say thank you for all the support, feedback, and love that you’ve given us over the years.
This week is all about music — and in a major way! Our bundle is packed with prizes from the likes of LG, Misfit, Choetech, Lumion, Caseology, and Google!
Read on to see the prizes in the bundle and then how you can win.
LG G6
The latest in the LG G series of premium flagship smartphones, the G6 was developed to specifically deliver the features consumers want most – a back to basics, no gimmicks approach to smartphones and a big screen experience without the inconvenience of a bigger phone. The G6 comes with a 5.7-inch QHD+ FullVisionTM display, an 18:9 screen aspect ratio for the first time ever on a smartphone, dual 13MP rear cameras including a 125-degree wide-angle lens, and supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10 for a truly immersive viewing experience. You can find out more about the LG G6 on LG’s website.
Misfit Phase
Misfit Phase Smartwatch is an evolution in watch design. It’s packed with powerfully smart features that showcase strength and style, and it delivers the information you need for today’s connected life. You can find out more about the Misfit Phase on Misfit’s website.
Choetech USB Type-C Cables
- The usb c cable enables SuperSpeed transfer of up to 5Gbps with compatible USB 3.0 device—transfer an HD movie in under 5 seconds. Backward compatible with USB2.0 and 1.1.
- Compliant with USB-A to USB-C standards, featuring the required 56k ohm pull-up resistor necessary to protect your devices.
- The charge-and-sync USB C cable features aluminum alloy housing and a braided design to hold up to wear and tear.
- You can find out more information about the Choetech Braided Nylon USB C cables on Amazon
Choetech 30W Wall Charger
- Power Delivery Charging: Equipped with advanced Power Delivery (PD) technology, provides 30W max power output for charging your devices.
- USB-C Power Delivery: Charge nearly all USB-C enabled devices, but we recommend pairing it with devices that support Power Delivery function for optimal charging performance.
- Safe Charging: Internal sophisticated circuit design with reliable multiple protections against over-current, over-voltage, overheating and short circuit.
- You can find out more about the Choetech 30W USB Type-C Wall Charger on Amazon.
$25 Google Play Gift Card
Get music, movies, books, Android apps, and more on Google Play. Purchase and enjoy your content on both the web and your Android phone/tablet. We thank Google for graciously donating these gift cards for the giveaway.
Caseology LG G6 Cases
- Vault Line ($21.99)—the slim yet extremely durable Vault line features a sophisticated build that embodies a minimalist aesthetic. The cases are laser-etched and feature a carbon fiber texture and TPU build, ensuring reliable protection for the LG G6 against unexpected slips, scratches and fingerprints. Cases are available in Black.
- Parallax Line ($24.99)—the Parallax line is designed with a geometric pattern, creating a sense of movement and texture for the discerning eye. Flexible TPU sleeves and smooth polycarbonate bumpers provide excellent protection, while three-dimensional moldings and soft coatings provide a comfortable slip-proof grip
Lumion
Lumion cases are born in a design lab where each feature is crafted and designed for maximum potential. Quality materials are then sourced to produce the cases and delivered to us so we can send them to your doorstep. You can find out more on Lumion’s website.
Terms, conditions, and rules
Even though we’d love to open this giveaway up to every person on earth, we have to work within some restrictions. For that reason, all entrants must be at least 18 years old and have a shipping address in the United States. At the conclusion of this giveaway, one winner will be chosen. AndroidGuys staff will contact the winner for their shipping information. Products housed by AndroidGuys staff will be sent out to the winner while. For products not housed by AG staff, your information will be passed onto the representatives of that company so they can send out the product(s).
This giveaway runs from 10 AM on October 5, 2017, until 11:59 PM on October 11, 2017. By entering, you agree to have your name displayed as the winner if you are so chosen.
In the widget below, you’ll see a few options to enter. The only mandatory option is that you must enter your email address. We will not sell or give away your email address and you will not be signed up for any kind of mailing lists. We only collect your email address so we can contact the winner.
Beyond that, you have a couple of options to gain more entries into the contest like following AndroidGuys and our partners on Twitter and tweeting out a message letting your friends know that you’re entered into the contest. None of these are mandatory and you can tweet once a day from the widget for more entries if you wish.
Again, we’d like to thank every company that has teamed up with us on this giveaway. Specifically for this week’s giveaway, we’d like to thank LG, Misfit, Choetech, Caseology, Lumioin, and Google.