The Pixel 2 is already available with a discount at Best Buy

You can save up to $100 on the Pixel 2

Well, that didn’t take long. Google barely unveiled the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL yesterday and the two phones are already on sale at Best Buy.

Like last year’s models, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are Verizon exclusives. And the carrier is offering the phones as it follows:

Pixel 2

64GB storage – $649 outright or $27.08/month for 24 months

oddly the 128GB storage version is not showing on the Verizon website at the moment

Pixel 2 XL

64GB storage – $849 outright or $35.41/month for 24 months

128GB storage – $949 outright or $39.58/month for 24 months

Well the good news is that Best Buy currently lets you save $100 on the Pixel 2 on Verizon with a 24-month installment billing plan if you place a pre-order now. The retailer offers a slight discount on the Pixel 2 XL too, but it’s not as impressive as the deal on the Pixel 2.

Here is BestBuy’s offer:

Pixel 2

64GB of storage – $22.91/month for 24 months which results in a total of $549 (down from $649)

128GB of storage – $27.08/month for 24 months with results in a total of $649 (down from $749)

Pixel 2 XL

64GB of storage – $34.36/month for 24 months which results in a total of $824 (down from $849)

128GB of storage – $38.53/month for 24 months which results in a total of $924 (down from $949)

Both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL pre-orders are Best Buy come with a free Google Home Mini which is worth $49.99 – if and only if you pre-order before October 19.