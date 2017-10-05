Verizon and ZTE team up for the super-affordable Blade Vantage prepaid smartphone

Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has been trying to strengthen its position in the US market for a few years now. The company is already selling its phones through some carriers including Sprint and T-Mobile, but starting this week prepaid customers will also be able to pick up a ZTE phone from Verizon.

Introduced as the most affordable prepaid phone in Big Red’s portfolio, the Blade Vantage is the first ZTE device to be on Verizon’s network.

The device is available for purchase starting today for $49.99 and for this amount of money customers will receive a phone with a 5-inch display, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable storage (up to 256GB via a microSD card slot).

The ZTE Blade Vantage also takes advantage of a primary 8-megapixel camera and a front-facing 2-megapixel selfie snapper. The product relies on a 2,500 mAh battery which according to ZTE can provide up to 8 hours of talk time and 13 days of standby time.

Last but not least, the phone runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, but it’s highly unlikely the device will ever get updated to Android 8.0 Oreo. But with an affordable $50 price tag attached to it, this entry-level device sounds more than decent.

What do you think of ZTE’s first phone for Verizon? Let us know in the comment section below.