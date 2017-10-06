Google partners up with Amazon for Android Wear custom store front

Yesterday, news that Google removed the Android Wear section from the Google Store took everyone by surprise. Combined with the fact that Google didn’t even mention Android Wear at all during the Pixel 2 event, some assumed the search giant had silently killed off its wearable platform in a rather inexplicable twist of events.

After all, it’s not a secret that the smartwatch market is struggling, so at least to some onlookers the decision made sense. But, fortunately, Android Wear is still alive and breathing and now has a new home.

Hoi Lam, a Google expert in Android Wear-related things, revealed on Twitter than Google removed the Android Wear section from its Store due to its new policy to only stock up Google-made hardware like the Pixel phones, Home speakers and such.

And since Google hasn’t released any new Android Wear hardware recently, the search giant axed the corresponding section in the Google Store and moved it to …Amazon. That’s right, you’ll find a new Android Wear custom store front on Amazon which includes a large choice of Android Wear smartwatches including the Fossil Q Marshal (second-gen), Michael Kors Access Bradshaw or Polar M600, as well as a selection of watch bands.

We can’t help but notice that newer smartwatches like the LG Watch Style or LG Watch Sport (which were the only two models available for purchase on the Google Store until recently) aren’t available at this point, but maybe they will be added at a later date.

Android Wear smartwatches are available for purchase with other retailers, for example Best Buy which has a pretty large selection available.