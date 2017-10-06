Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ units on all major US carriers affected by missing texts issue

Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users in the US have taken to the forums to complain about experiencing an issue with missing or delayed texts on their devices. It seems this is quite a pretty wide-spread problem plaguing Galaxy S8 owners across all major carriers in the US including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint.

A quick overview of the mega-thread on Reddit dedicated to this topic reveals the issue isn’t limited to a specific messaging app, since Galaxy S8 or S8+ users are seeing delayed or missing text messages regardless of whether they’re using Samsung’s default Messaging app, Android Messages or Textra.

For the time being, the reason for why this is happening is a complete mystery, as Samsung has yet to issue a statement on the matter. At the moment, it unclear whether the Korean tech giant has been made aware of the issue or not. So a fix might take a few days/weeks to arrive.

Some users have suggested disabling Wi-Fi and Advanced Messages as an attempt to remedy the issue, but this workaround failed to provide satisfying results for everyone.

In the meanwhile, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ users shouldn’t freak out if they fail to receive their texts. It’s not just you who is not getting the messages.

Have you experienced anything similar on your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+? Let us know in the comment section below.