The best Android phones at Verizon (October 2017)

We’re asked on a regular basis to help determine which phone is the best one available. We get it as a team here at AndroidGuys, but we also field it on an individual level, too. To help address that, we’ve put together a list of the top models you can currently buy at the carrier in question.

If you’re in the market for a new smartphone from Verizon, this is where you’ll want to start. Note that while this is called the “best Android phones” you can purchase this month, it’s worth noting there are plenty of other models to choose from.

Best is not a universal term to apply to all consumers. Some of you might have a limited budget; some of you may only have very modest needs. To that end, we suggest digging around a little bit and checking with the service provider.

Also, keep in mind that you can purchase your own phone from another outlet which can work with Verizon. Take, for instance, the Google Pixel, which can be bought at a variety of outlets. The unlocked handset can be paired with pretty much any major carrier. That said, you’ll need to make sure that the phone in question has Verizon-compatible cellular bands, or you won’t be getting all of the coverage that you’re paying for.

With that out of the way, let’s take a look at Verizon’s best phones this month.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

This year’s Note device has been the hardest wait because of the Note 7’s crazy fiery outcome last year. Early in the year with the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Samsung proved that delivering excellent hardware could effectively silence the woes. The Note 8 continues that successful formula – maybe a bit too closely with the S8 Plus, where most of the specs are equivalent.

So front and center is 6.3″ of that visually stunning, curved Infinity Display with shrunken bezels at a 18.5:9 and brilliant S-AMOLED panel at a QHD+ resolution (2960×1440 pixels). But we must warn to tread carefully if you’re weary about large phones; this is a 0.1″ increase from the already sizable S8 Plus. Under the hood is still the octa-core Snapdragon 835 (but with 6GB of RAM now), 64GB internal storage + microSD expansion, mono bottom-placed speaker, fast-capable wireless charging, and yes, the infamous button to toggle Samsung’s own Bixby virtual assistant. It’s all protected by a IP68 waterproof casing.

The main differences that the Note 8 brings to the table are a secondary, telephoto sensor and the excellent S Pen stylus. The primary 12MP f/1.7 sensor with quick Dual Pixel focus is still present, but the additional 12MP sensor allows for optical 2x zoom and a new Live Focus mode that can create Portrait-effect captures like on the iPhone. The S Pen hardware and experience is very similar to the Note 7, but we can now send glow-y written animated messages.

Samsung hasn’t yet been able to incorporate the fingerprint scanner under the display, so we again have that unfortunate placement next to the rear cameras. And the Note 8’s colossal size makes the scanner even less feasible than on the S8+. At least there’s alternatives for security like face unlock or the IRIS retinal scanner. Another downer is that battery capacity had to take a hit to make way for the stylus, down to 3,300mAh from 3,500mAh on the S8+. Samsung is of course being exceedingly cautious to play on the safe side with the battery after the Note 7 fiasco.

The Note 8’s software is driven by Android Nougat 7.1.1 and the latest Samsung Experience interface. Bixby, the company’s software assistant, is also fully incorporated and its voice commands are growing in capability. You’ll find the Note 8 in two color in the US: Midnight Black or Orchid Gray. A point of contention for many will be the price tag, which now inches close to the $1k mark. On Verizon, the Note 8 retails for $960, or you can opt for $40/month financing for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus

Although the Note 8 is technically newer, the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus are still relevant. The feature set is almost identical, and being a few months old, you could save a couple hundred in comparison.

To recap, the only things the Note 8 really has on the Galaxy S8 duo is a secondary, 2x telephoto sensor, 2GB more of RAM, the S Pen stylus. The rest of the core specs are the same: octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset, 64GB internal storage + microSD expansion, Dual Pixel 12MP f/1.7 primary sensor, fast-capable wireless charging, and IP68 rated waterproofing.

The S8 and S8 Plus are what started Samsung’s beautiful curved Infinity Display, with elongated 18.5:9 ratio’d panel with tiny bezels and QHD+, HDR-capable S-AMOLED tech. But with the S8 and S8 Plus, you’ll get more manageable sizes, at 5.8″ and 6.2″, respectively. Even, the S8 Plus’ battery is 200mAh more than the Note 8, at 3,500mAh vs. 3,300mAh.

On Verizon, you can find the Galaxy S8 duo in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, or Arctic Silver flavors. The standard Galaxy S8 retails for $756 or $31.50/month for 24 months, while the larger S8 Plus goes for $840 or $35/month.

LG V30

LG’s V-series Fall releases have been stealing the flagship show as of late, and this year is no exception. The V30 one-ups the G6 in many ways, where we’re used to seeing only minimal improvements in brotherly variants.

The first thing to note is the design advancement. The bezels on the V30 are noticeably smaller than the G6 just a few months ago, and the glass on the sides of the display have a premium curve (similar to the current Galaxy phones). Also, LG has finally dropped old LCD technology and embraced OLED – a 6.0″ QHD P-OLED panel to be exact. Other key hardware includes the commonly used Snapdragon 835 chipset with 4GB of RAM, 64GB internal storage + microSD expansion, 3,300mAh battery (no longer removable), and wireless charging. This is all in an IP68 waterproof rated casing.

As for cameras, the LG V30 continues with a 16MP rear unit, but now with the largest lens aperture found on a phone, f/1.6. The secondary, 13MP wide-angle camera also gets a low-light improvement with a f/1.9 aperture. On the front is a 5MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

One of the V-series’ standout features is HiFi-capable output from the headphone jack, and LG and ESS Technology have partnered once again for the best mobile dedicated sound processor, aka Quad DAC, you can find on a smartphone. It now comes with a handful of meticulously-tuned EQ profiles meant to suit a wide range of audiophiles.

The software on the V30 is driven by the latest Android Nougat build (v7.1.2) and LG’s latest UX interface, which brings some lofty updates like a Floating Bar for shortcuts, ability to lock the camera zoom on an object, more Always-On display options, and voice recognition to unlock the phone. Verizon only has the Cloud Silver color (at least right now) and prices the V30 at $840 retail or $35/month for 24 months.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

These are only phones offered through Verizon with a “stock” version of Android. The Pixel and Pixel XL are Google’s flagship phones, and you’re in luck if you’re on Verizon, as it is the Pixel’s exclusive carrier. Like last year, there are two flavors of the Pixel 2 – a standard 5.0″ and XL 6.0″ size.

Google’s outstanding goal with the Pixel line is the best marriage between hardware and software. AI is the definite focus when it comes to the latest Pixel line, and software tricks are bountiful such as the ability to query things in pictures you’ve taken, automatic music info of what’s playing around you, motion photos capture, and more Google Assistant capabilities. You’ll also be getting the very latest Android build (8.0 Oreo), with the promise of stay up to date for three years.

On the hardware front, the two devices share just about every spec, with exception to the screen and battery sizes. The standard Pixel 2 has a 5″ AMOLED 1080P panel (at the typical 16:9 aspect ratio) and 2,700mAh battery while the 2 XL boasts a 6″ QHD P-OLED (but at the newer 2:1 aspect ratio) and 3,520mAh battery. The common specs are an octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage options, 12.2MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and 1.4 µm pixel size, 8MP front selfie camera, front-facing stereo speakers, IP67 water resistant rating, and Bluetooth 5.0.

A couple downsides worth mentioning is no microSD card expansion support (Google is against it), no wireless charging, and no 3.5mm headphone jack. It may seem like a disadvantage that the Pixel 2 only has one rear camera in the 2017 dual camera trend, but Google has managed to do a very competitive “Portrait” mode with only the one sensor. It uses Dual Pixel technology which can function two-part to create the effect. The original Pixel’s camera capture was arguably the best in a smartphone, and Google has made plentiful upgrades (such as adding OIS) to maintain its crown. DxOMark has given the Pixel 2 camera a record-setting score of 98.

Google Assistant is of course more capable than ever with Android 8.0, and there’s a new way to summon it on the Pixel 2 phones – by squeezing the sides. Yes, like on the HTC U11, there are pressure sensors on the sides of the frame.

Both phones are up for pre-order right now at Verizon, with a ship date towards the end of the month. The smaller Pixel 2 will get Kinda Blue, Just Black, and Clearly White colors options and will go for $650 retail or $27/month financing, while the Pixel 2 XL gets only Just Black and Black and White at $850 retail or $35/month. If you order before 10/18, you can snag a free Google Home Mini smart speaker (retails at $50).

Moto Z2 Force

Motorola’s second generation Z Force arrived in the middle of 2017 with quite a powerful spec sheet. As is to be expected, though, it’s one of the flagship models for the unlocked phone maker, and is yet another take on the modular experience.

Powered by the newest version of Android on the market, 7.1.1 Nougat, the Z2 Force will be offered across a variety of carriers. This is somewhat of a departure for Motorola who had been heading toward a direct-to-consumer only route. Unlike last year’s model, there will be no Droid or Verizon-exclusive take on the handset.

Interestingly enough, Motorola has opted for a smaller battery capacity for the Z2 Force. But, don’t let that discourage you from buying as it does have feature the TurboPower Charge capability and Android is ever more optimal for battery life. There’s also the expanding portfolio of Moto Mods. New this year is a external battery TurboPower shell, Moto 360 camera, JBL SoundBoost 2 speaker, and a sweet GamePad mod with physical gaming controls.

Currently, the Moto Z2 Force is available in a few color variants with pricing that hovers around $750.