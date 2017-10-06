You can now find your phone using the Google Home (even if it’s on silent)

I don’t know about you but I always forget my phone on Silent. It’s not a big deal most of the times, but if I end up misplacing it then all hell breaks loose, as my phone could end up staying hidden for days until I unwittingly stumble upon.

If you’ve been through this more than once, you’ll probably glad to know that Google knows the struggle is real. So it has added a feature that will help users find their phone ASAP even if their device is on silent. But and there’s a big but here. You’ll need a Google Home (or Google Home Mini or Google Home Max) to make that happen.

All you need to say is “OK Google, find my phone” and you’ll device will start ringing, even if you forgot it on Silent or DND.

For those who own more than one handset, the Assistant will start naming each of your devices until it gets to the one you want to find (warning: it won’t work on tablets). Yeah, the “Find my phone” on Google Home feature is limited only to smartphones, but not only Android handsets. You can use it to find your iPhone too.

The feat is live now, so you can go ahead and try it if you want.