Pixel 2 can set do not disturb automatically when driving

One of the biggest distractions when driving is when your phone buzzes with a notification. It may not even be that important but you just can’t help to read it. That distraction is extremely dangerous to both you and other drivers. In fact in the UK it is now illegal to even touch your device while the vehicle is in motion, let alone respond to a notification.

Google shares the sentiment that focus should remain on the road. The Pixel 2 can detect when you are driving and will automatically set your device to do not disturb mode and prevent any notifications from being highlighted on your device.

What is interesting is that there seems to be no indication as to override this if you’re just a passenger in the car. Perhaps it will use Bluetooth that then assumes the driver would be the one whose device would pair with the car to then invoke the do not disturb.

Of course you can turn the feature off entirely but it’s probably a good idea to keep it enabled for your safety and the safety of others.

No doubt we’ll learn more about the feature when the Pixel 2 is available.