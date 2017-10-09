Dragify Website Hosting Lifetime Subscription now 83% off (Deal of the Day)

Paying for domain and website provider forever can be a drag, particularly in cases when providers raise their fees and tell you they’ll need the extra for “maintenance” and other miscellaneous needs that get covered in legalese.

In some instances, you can go for 10 years without paying new domain and website fees, but time flies when you’re having fun. You also take a chance on a web host that could disappoint by not providing the security and speed your domain and websites need to grow your business; content is king, but an excellent web host makes for a great handmaiden. Surely, there has got to be a better way to handle web hosting than remaining at the mercy of rising prices. Wouldn’t it be nice if you could pay one fee and never pay again?

Well, we have a good Deal of the Day for you today. Dragify Website Hosting is now offering our readers a lifetime subscription of high-speed performance and high-security hosting for $49.99, 83% off the original price of $299. The best part of it all is that you won’t have to worry about rising domain and website hosting prices. One fee is all you need.

The Dragify Website Hosting Lifetime Subscription brings coveted features such as a free website builder that can create websites without coding, Enterprise RAID storage so that your business never runs out of storage or bandwidth, Litespeed web servers to handle traffic spikes and DDoS attacks, the ability to create as many 500MB business email accounts you need, and more. All these features are necessary to ensure your business stays relevant and successful.

Interested? Head on over to our Deal of the Day link and grab your lifetime subscription. Put your mind at ease and focus on what you do best: your business.