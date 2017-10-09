Edit your photos with Instagram without posting them [How-To]

I don’t know about you, but I’m a big fan of Instagram’s filters and editing tools. So much that I’d like to be able to use them even with photos I don’t necessarily want to post on Instagram.

By default, Instagram will post any photograph you edit, but thanks to a smart trick you can easily change that. By following the instructions below, you’ll be able to edit your photos on Instagram without them going up on your profile. The results are saved in your Gallery.

Open up Instagram, go to Settings on your profile and scroll down until you find “Save Original Photos”. Enable this option

Turn on Airplane Mode on your phone Open up Instagram once again, upload and edit your photo Share You will receive a failed to post message. Instagram informs you it will “Auto-Post When Possible”