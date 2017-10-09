Grab the Moto G5S Plus with $50 off this week

Thinking of buying the Moto G5S Plus? Then this might be the perfect time to do so. You see, the phone – which went on sale in the US last month – is available for purchase with $50 off until the end of the week, October 14 to be more precise.

The Moto G5S Plus is available in two versions and both are included in the promotion as follows:

3GB of RAM + 32GB of storage – $229.99 (down from $279.99)

4GB of RAM + 64GB of storage – $299.99 (down from $349.99)

It’s not the first time Motorola offers a discounted price on the Moto G5S Plus. The previous promo lasted until September 29 and also shaved off $50 the retail price. Now we’re happy to report that the promotion is live again.

For those who don’t know, the Moto G5S Plus is the first smartphone from Motorola’s portfolio to feature a dual-camera setup. The phone ships out with a 5.5-inch display with fullHD resolution, as well as a Snapdragon 625 processor under the hood.

As previously mentioned, the all-metal Moto G5S Plus takes advantage of dual camera setup which pairs a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an 8-megapixel secondary one. It also comes with an 8-megapixel with f/2.0 selfie snapper.

The device relies on a 3,000 mAh battery and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, but Motorola already said the phone will get Android 8.0 Oreo.