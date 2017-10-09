Here’s the Made For Google USB Type-C headphones for the Pixel 2

The Pixel 2 when it was released followed pretty much every leak we saw about it prior to release. Unfortunately, that did mean that the rumors of the device ditching the headphone jack were also true.

Google, like a few other manufacturers, have taken to removing the headphone jack and instead opted for audio through the USB Type-C audio via an adapter. Google says that “Moving to the USB-C audio port with Pixel 2 allows us to provide a better audio and digital experience, as we move towards a bezel-less future.”

While most headphones will work without any problem through the audio adapter, here’s the list of headphones that are specifically Made by Google or Made for Google.

• Google Pixel Buds

• Libratone QAdapt In-Ear USB-C – Storm/Cloud

• Libratone QAdapt Over-Ear BT – Storm/Cloud

• AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular MFG1/MFG2/MFG3/MFG4/MFG5 Preset (USB-C)

• AiAiAi H60 – Bluetooth headband MFG

• AiAiAi TMA-2 Modular Wireless MFG6/FG7/FG8 Preset (Bluetooth)

• Master & Dynamic ME05 Earphones brass with black chrome finish (USB-C) – Coming soon

• Master & Dynamic ME05 Earphones brass with Palladium finish (USB-C) – Coming soon

• Master & Dynamic MH30/MH40 Earphones Black Or Silver (USB-C) – Coming soon

• Master & Dynamic MH50/MH60 Earphones Black Or Silver (USB-C/Bluetooth) – Coming soon

The ‘Made for Google’ marking specifically supports hardware that has been designed with operability with the Pixel 2 in mind. Google hopes that the branding will be used to imply quality. Obviously, you can use other products, but Google suggests an item from the list above to ensure optimal performance.