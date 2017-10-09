Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL review: 19,500mAh of battery for phones and laptops

With more and more devices coming with USB Type-C ports, it becomes increasingly valuable to have a charger or power bank with support. Not only are most new Android phones standardized with USB-C, so are a lot of laptops, tablets, and other gadgets.

One of the newest portable batteries on the market, the Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL, is designed to power not only phones and other mobile devices, but even a MacBook. That fact is front and center in its marketing; it’s only found in Apple stores, Apple.com, and on Mophie’s website.

Priced $150, it’s a high-capacity battery that can fill an average phone six or more times over. The 19,500mAh unit is strong enough to fully charge a 12-inch MacBook and most of the way for a MacBook Pro.

We’ve played with one of these chargers over the last few weeks and have come to appreciate not only its juice, but the aesthetics, too. See, Mophie has wrapped this one in a soft fabric that feels great in hand, Moreover, it looks great, and has a blackish-grey that classes up anything in comes in contact with.

In addition to the USB-C port, the Mophie unit also houses a standard USB-A port and supports simultaneous dual charging. Also, it allows for fast charging of laptop batteries at up to 30 Watts, with the USB-A port handling 5-Watt charging.

Stand the charger up on its side and you’ll find it has four small indicator lights. These allow an at-a-glance view at how much battery is left inside. Our experience with typical phones puts about two full phone charges in for every 25% light. If you’ve got a flagship model with a 3,000mAh battery or higher, you’ll get about three charges for every two lights.

According to Mophie, the Powerstation can be recharged in as few as three hours when used with 29W USB-C power adapters. Included in the box are two cables: USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A.

We liked were the ability to press and hold the button to switch the USB port to power input when charging from a computer. More importantly, though, we were fans of the

Priority+ Charging which is essentially pass-through charging that sends juice to your device first, recharging the Powerstation (USB-A port only) secondarily.

At $150 the Mophie Powerstation USB-C XXL doesn’t come cheap. But, when you think beyond having this as a backup for your phone, it becomes more valuable. It’s not all that heavy and fits nicely in a bag. There’s no reason not to buy one of these if you live in a house with a growing number of Type-C products. The fabric is a nice touch, too, and dresses things up.