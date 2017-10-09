US Cellular LG V30 and V30+ now online and in stores

LG took to the stage to announce what will be known as its top smartphones for 2017, the LG V30 and the LG V30+ at the end of August. LG’s latest smartphones will be available at Sprint next Friday, but fifth-ranked US Cellular has beaten the fourth-largest carrier to the punch with the launch of the LG V30 in its online and retail stores.

Yes, you read that right: both the LG V30 and LG V30+ are available today at US Cellular. It was assumed that the LG V30+ would be a Sprint exclusive here in the US, but it turns out that US Cellular has also gotten the V30+ in its clutches for its customer base.

Customers who order the V30 or V30+ are eligible to receive $216 worth of free hardware and services, including a free Google Daydream View VR headset, Daydream View content bundle, and enrollment into LG’s Second Year Promise Program.

For those who may not know, the Second Year Promise Program provides two full years of warranty (24 months) for LG devices. The V30 and V30+ are the first two devices to receive this blessing.

The LG V30 and LG V30+ are similar in specs, base storage being the only difference between them: the V30 with 64GB of storage, the V30+ with 128GB of storage (on. Storage aside, both the V30 and V30+ feature 6-inch OLED displays with an 18:9 aspect ratio, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot for an additional 2TB of storage expansion.

The LG V30 and V30+ have been graced with OLED displays this year, a first for LG’s highest-end lineup. IP68 water and dust resistance makes its way to the V series for the first time as well, following the IP water and dust certification trend of high-end Android-powered devices.

A 5MP front camera, 16MP+13MP dual rear camera combo, and a 3,300mAh battery running Android Nougat round out the specs, but we can’t forget to mention the Quad Hi-Fi DAC, B&O audio integration, as well as new videography features Cine Video, Point Zoom, and Cine Log.

For all of this technology the LG V30 and LG V30+ hold in store, expect to shell out $28.32 monthly (LG V30) on a 30-month installment plan or $30.20 monthly for 30 months (LG V30+).

To find out more, visit US Cellular’s home page below. You may want to view our first impressions of the new phones before picking up either one.