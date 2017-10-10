Hulu’s entry-level plan is now available with a price-cut (for a limited time)

Hulu is trying to attract more subscribers to its streaming service ahead of debuting its new fall TV season.

The company’s entry-level plan can now be grabbed for just $5.99 a month for the first year, after which customers will be bumped up to the regular $7.99 a month fee. Note that the first 30 days come free of charge, so if you realize the service is not for you, you can just ditch it after the first month ends.

The offer is available for new subscribers signing up before January 9, 2018. However, you need to take into consideration that this basic package includes ads. In case you don’t want to deal with them, the ad-free option will cost you $11.99 a month. Hulu doesn’t currently offer a discount on this plan.

Hulu’s offer is worthy to be taken into consideration, especially after Netflix announced last week it will be bumping up the price of its standard plan from $9.99 to $10.99 a month and premium plan from $11.99 to $13.99 a month. However, Netflix left the basic plan untouched, so you can still subscribe for it for $7.99 a month.

Hulu is hoping to make a big splash this fall, as the company has budgeted around $2.5 billion for original programming this year, following the resounding success of the Handmaid’s Tale which was an Emmy favorite.