OnePlus 5T could launch in November with 6-inch display and 18:9 aspect ratio

The OnePlus 3T followed quickly after the OnePlus 3, with only a 3 or 4-month time distance between them, and OnePlus said at the time that the OnePlus 3T was launched to keep its smartphone lineup competitive in specs and features. Flash forward to the OnePlus 5, which has now been released, and it seems as if the “T” smartphone updates could continue this year.

GizmoChina has leaked an exclusive render of the upcoming OnePlus 5T with a near bezel-less design, with a small top and bottom bezel for sensors. The volume rocker remains on the left side and the power/standby button to the right of the display. There are no front-facing speakers here either; the headphone jack can’t be seen, so there’s no word on whether OnePlus intends to continue the 3.5mm jack or break with tradition just yet.

The 18:9 aspect ratio comes to mind, as it has become the new aspect ratio for all bezel-less smartphones, and the OnePlus 5T will keep in step with a modern trend to include it here.

The OnePlus 5 featured dual rear cameras, in honor of the dual rear camera trend for high-end smartphones. There is a possibility that the OnePlus 5T will have the dual-edge curved display, a staple feature of Samsung’s 2017 lineup in the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, and Galaxy Note 8 and the LG V30 and LG V30+, but this can’t be confirmed by GizmoChina at this time.

The 18:9 aspect ratio and 6-inch screen, though, are two trends that other high-end smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy S8+ and Google Pixel 2 XL, are boasting at the moment. Surely, OnePlus wants to join the upper echelon group. The screen resolution being touted for the OnePlus 5T is 2160p x 1080p, which comes out to a 2:1 (or 18:9) aspect ratio and is slightly better than the 1920 x 1080p (Full HD) resolution of the OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T, and OnePlus 3.

The source has found the OnePlus 5T design identical to the OPPO F5, but this isn’t surprising: the OnePlus 5, announced this summer, shares an identical design factor with the OPPO R11 (in fact, an OPPO R11 case was a perfect fit for the OnePlus 5).

Other details about the device are scarce at this moment, but November has been offered as the OnePlus 5T announcement date. What we can know about the OnePlus 5T is that, apart from this shared information, interested buyers can expect the octa-core, high-end Snapdragon 835 SoC, 6GB/8GB RAM configurations, 64GB/128GB storage versions, and the company’s trademark DASH charging, among others.

We’d love to see OnePlus declare an IP68 water and dust resistance protection rating for the OnePlus 5T (no experiments needed), but one can only hope at this point.

More leaks and info will emerge in the coming days, so keep your seat belts buckled.