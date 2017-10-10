Verizon Moto Z2 Play is now only $239

Looking to purchase an upper-to-middle ranger smartphone? Then you’re in luck. After partnering up to offer a deal on the Pixel 2, Verizon and Best Buy have teamed up again for a promotion on the Moto Z2 Play.

The Verizon-bound Moto Z2 Play was previously available for $17/month for 24 months or $408 in total. Well now, Best Buy has discounted it to $9.99/month if you’re willing to jump on board a 2-year contract at Verizon. This brings down the price of the phone to only $239.76. Which means you’ll be able to save approximately $170.

It’s also worth mentioning that you can take advantage of the same deal by purchasing the phone from Verizon directly. The carrier has listed the phone as being available for $10/month for the next 24 months.

In case you don’t remember, the Moto Z2 Play arrives with a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a Snapdragon 626 processor under the hood and 3GB of RAM + 32GB of internal storage. But most Moto fans were disappointed this year as Motorola chose to drop battery capacity from 3,500 mAh on the Z Play to just 3,000 mAh in the Z2 Play.

In our review of the Moto Z2 Play, we found that the phone could go all day without dipping below 30% – which is well enough – but the Moto Z Play was able to make it into 2-day territory without a problem.

Anyway, the Moto Z2 Play is still a pretty decent phone and it can be used in combination with the Moto Mod Battery Pack (which costs extra) if you wish to prologue its life.