ZTE and Boost Mobile launch the HPUE-capable Blade Force for only $129.99

You can now pick up an affordable HPUE-capable smartphone from Boost Mobile

ZTE and Boost Mobile today announced an affordable HPUE (High-Performance User Equipment) capable device called the Blade Force which is available with the carrier for a promotional price of $129.99.

For those who don’t know, customers using a HPUE-enabled smartphone will have a better overall experience on the Sprint network (on which Boost Mobile operates) with potentially increased coverage, faster speeds, and smoother streaming experience. The high-end LG G6 was the first device Sprint enabled with HPUE, but now customers can take advantage of the technology on the cheap.

In the official press release, ZTE makes a point in highlighting the phone will be able to provide a “crystal clear viewing” experience thanks to its 5.5-inch HD IPS display. Additionally, the handset takes advantage of a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, aided by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD).

The ZTE Blade Force can also be used for photography purposes thanks to the primary 8-megapixel camera and the 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It runs on a 3,000 mAh battery and has Android 7.1.1 Nougat pre-installed.

Last but not least, we’re told the ZTE Blade Force is also international roaming capable, so you can take it with you on your travels, so make sure you keep connected to those back home.

The phone is available for purchase today (October 10) online for $129.99.