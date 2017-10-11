Google’s predictive suggestions could soon be improved with thumbnail images, descriptions

Google’s predictive search has become a welcome part of our daily web interaction, helping us search faster, find results quicker and discover answers to all the questions we have.

Google’s predictive search mechanism uses a predictive search algorithm passed on popular searchers to predict a user’s search query as it is typed, providing a dropdown list of suggestions that changes as the user adds more characters into the equation.

Now it appears Google is looking to give its predictive search suggestions a makeover by introducing thumbnail images and descriptions in the dropdown list.

Let’s say you want to search for an actor but you can only (barely) remember his first name – James. As you can see in the screenshot, searching for James will prompt suggestions which are now accompanied by a thumbnail image and additional information.

The tweak will make finding the information you’re looking for a lot easier. Getting “James Franco” just in text as a prediction might not be enough to ring any bells in your head, but now seeing the actor’s face plus the mention “American actor” you’ll be able to identify the person you’re searching for a lot faster.

The change can be noticed while searching for TV shows, movies, sports teams, and celebrities, for the time being, but it will probably get implemented for other types of content, as well.

The new feature probably became available due to a server-side update, so it’s not accessible for the general public just yet. But it will probably be, soon enough.