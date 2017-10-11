OUKITEL K8000 looms on the horizon with an 8,000mAh battery

If you’ve followed smartphone technology closely over the last decade, you can remember when battery capacities were routinely 1,200mAh. We couldn’t go more than a few hours with our Android before it needed charged.

Jumping into 2,000mAh was an incredible deal; coupling that much juice with a more efficient Android OS made for a much longer life. And, now that phones are regularly in the 3,000s, we’ve come to expect a certain amount of battery from our devices.

How about a phone that could pack some 8,000mAh worth of power? Indeed, that’s not far off, thanks to the upcoming OUKITEL K8000. That’s right, a battery that’s good enough to last some five days.

Other specifications in the forthcoming phone include a 5.5-inch HD Super AMOLED LCD display and an aluminum unibody. Internally, the hardware puts it firmly in the middle of the pack.

With 4GB RAM and 64GB of space, it’s more than what your average user needs to get through a typical day. Rounding out the main details is a Mediatek octa-core 1.5GHz processor.

As for cameras, the OUKITEL K8000 packs a 16-megapixel/2-megapixel dual setup with a 13-megapixel front-facing shooter. Moreover, the selfie camera offers up an 80-degree wide angle for better group shots.

Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat, the massive battery should get most users through a full work week. That is, of course, if you’re not spending the boss’s time playing games. Seriously, though, you may only have to charge this phone like twice a week.

It’s not clear when the K8000 will arrive, but, given how much we know about it, the phone should be here soon. What are your thoughts on the upcoming OUKITEL handset? Interested?

Learn more about Oukitel and its smartphones on its website: oukitel.com.