Google Duo integration now available in Phone, Contacts and Messages apps (for some phones)

Google is making it easier for users to make video calls using its own video calling app – Duo. Starting this week, owners of select Android smartphones will be able to make Duo calls right from their device’s Android Phone, Contacts, and Android Messages apps.

From within the phone app, you’ll be able to initiate a video call from the call history or search. In Contacts, you will notice a Duo video call icon has also appeared, while in Android Messages app, you can start a call straight from your chat. But remember, that both you and the person you’re trying to reach need to have the Duo app installed on your handset which should run Android 7.0 Nougat or above.

Google notes that if both you and your partner have ViLTE-capable (Video over LTE) handsets, the video call will be routed through the service rather than Duo.

For the time being, deeper Duo integration is available on the Nexus and Android One family, Pixel or Pixel XL. The feature will also be available on the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.

For those who don’t own a Google device, don’t be sad. The Mountain View-based company says its working closely with carrier and device partners to bring the experience on more Android models soon.