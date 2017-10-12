Google Play Movies joins iTunes, Amazon, and VUDU in Movies Anywhere

Google has had support within Chrome to allow Android users to bring over their iTunes songs for iPhone and iPad users for a few years, a huge relief to multi-platform users, but the same can’t be said for movies. Customers who want to shop around and get the most competitive prices for movies often find themselves with movies on multiple platforms: Amazon, Google Play, and iTunes, for example.

And this only complicates the movie-watching process; you can’t just go to one app and find your movies because they’re in three different apps. For some it’s a combination of Google Play Movies & TV, iTunes, and/or Amazon Video.

Google, Apple, and Amazon want to lock you into their movie world, but consumers just want to access their movies without trouble. Is that too much to ask?

Well, Google has finally decided it’s time to ease the movie-watching process for millions of Android users. The Android owner has added support today for Movies Anywhere, an app that’s free at signup and lets you bring together your movies from four platforms: Google Play, Amazon, iTunes, and VUDU.

You need only log into all four platforms and connect your accounts to Movies Anywhere, and that’s all. And for all your trouble of connecting two or more accounts with Movies Anywhere, you can receive five free movies: Ghostbusters (2016), Ice Age, Big Hero 6, The Lego Movie, and Jason Bourne.

To get started, you’ll need to head over to Movies Anywhere at the Play Store, then log in and agree to a video data sharing policy. Once you’re done, feel free to start adding your movie platforms to the app. You can also access the Movies Anywhere website to log in as well.

Are you glad to see Movies Anywhere bring all your movies together? Wish this had come along sooner? What do you think of the idea of Movies Anywhere?