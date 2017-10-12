Pure White Essential Phone finally goes on sale in the US, ships with white accessories

So far if you wanted to purchase Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone you could only grab the Black Moon version.

At launch, the company teased four different color variants including the Black version mentioned above, but also the Pure White, Stellar Gray and Ocean Depths models.

Well, we’re happy to report the Pure White version is now on sale, available through Essential.com, Amazon, Best Buy, and Sprint. Just like in the case of the Black Moon version, the Pure White edition will set you back with a hefty $699, but it will ship with white accessories instead, including a USB cable, headphone jack adapter and a faster charger.

What about the other two color versions, especially the eye-catching Ocean Depths model? Unfortunately, the models are still in development and we can’t exactly tell you when they are going to be available at this point. It might take a while, due to the complex processes involved in reproducing these colors on the phone’s ceramic body.

In the meanwhile, the company is hard at work preparing the Android 8.0 Oreo beta which according to a recent AMA (Ask Me Anything) is only weeks away. We were also told the Oreo update will bring a Night Mode to the handset. A future update is expected to add fingerprint reader gestures to the phone.