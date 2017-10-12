Unleash your creativity to enter Niantic’s Pokémon Go AR photo contest

Do you love playing Pokémon everywhere you go? Then you’ll be thrilled to know that Niantic just launched a fun Pokémon Go AR Contest which challenges trainers to snap epic AR phones while trying to catch Pokémons in stunning locations.

Use the AR camera feature in the Pokémon GO application to snap a photo of a Pokémon while you’re using the app. But take note that photos, where an individual appears, will be disqualified. You can enter up to three images using one Instagram account throughout the whole contest period.

It’s a global competition, so it’s not limited only to those living in the US. To join simply post your entries on Instagram and tag #PokemonGocontest. The contest begins at 12:00 A.M. Pacific Time on October 11, 2017, and ends at 11:59:59 P.M. PT on October 27, so you have plenty of time to get creative.

A panel of experts (judges) will pick the best 10 entries. Each winner will be awarded a Pokémon Go Prize Pack which contains a Pokémon Go Plus, a poster bearing the autographs of the whole Niantic team and one pair of wireless earbuds. The approximate retail value of the bundle is $240, if that matters.

If you’re looking to apply, we wish you good luck!