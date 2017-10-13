Fight malware, ransomware, and adware with Zemana AntiMalware Premium, now $9.99

Mobile is all the rage these days with smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other portable devices, but PCs are still “in” for many. And anything with internet capabilities, including PCs, are at risk for malware, ransomware, and adware.

Today’s Deal of the Day is designed to help you fight malware, ransomware, and adware. These three are potent foes when it comes to internet life, as they can pop up at a moment’s notice. One click is all it takes to put yourself at risk, even if you’re visiting everyday websites visited by many others.

And then, PC protection, even if you have it already, expires. When security programs expire, their protection vanishes, too. If you’re due for a new security program, or desire more security for your PC than you have currently, we recommend Zemana AntiMalware Premium for 59% off at $9.99 ($24.95 original price). We’ve covered Zemana Mobile Antivirus Premium protection a few weeks back, so this would be ideal for a Zemana user as well.

Zemana’s AntiMalware Program protects against ransomware (situations where your computer is “taken hostage” and released once you pay a monetary sum), adware removal that eliminates unwanted toolbars and add-ons, as well as hijackers. Zero-day malware protection and rootkit and bootkit detection and removal are also part of the deal, creating a strong wall of mobile defense against possible loopholes.

You’ve invested in your PC, spent hundreds of dollars for a machine that you want to last for a while, but there’s more to a PC than just the hardware. In the same way that you can’t judge a book by its cover, you can’t judge what’s happening with a PC by the look of its hardware. Keep your PC looking good and running good by picking up Zemana’s AntiMalware Premium protection today and put your fears to rest.