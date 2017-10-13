Got $300 to spend? Here are some of the best phones you can buy on this budget

If you are on the market for a new smartphone this fall, but not looking to spend a huge amount of cash on it, you’ll be happy to hear that you have plenty of options to choose from.

Middle-range devices have been getting better and better and today for $300 you can actually get a phone that feels pretty premium and brings some nifty specs to the table including a 3.5mm headphone jack or a large battery. Below you’ll find a bunch of affordable smartphones you should consider when making a decision.

Moto G5S Plus

If you’re willing to grab the Moto G5S Plus until October 14, you’ll be able to get it with $50 off. So instead of paying $279.99, you’ll only have to take out $229.99 out of your pocket.

The device is offered in two configurations one with 3GB of RAM + 32GB storage, while the second one includes 4GB of RAM + 64GB storage. You can purchase the latter for a discounted $299.99 if you hurry up.

Main specs:

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 401 ppi

2.0 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor

3/4 GB of RAM

32/64 GB of on board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

13MP+13MP dual rear camera

8 MP front camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1 Nougat (planned upgrade to Android 8.0)

153.5 x 76.2 x 8 mm

Moto Z2 Play

If you wouldn’t mind getting the Moto Z2 Play under Verizon, then you should know the phone is currently available with a pretty hefty discount. Order it from Best Buy or Verizon and you’ll pay only $239 instead of $408. The phone is compatible with Moto Mods and offers a full-metal body.

Main specs:

5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 401 ppi

2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor

3GB of RAM

32 GB of on board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Primary 12-megapixel camera with f/1.7 phase detection and laser autofocus, dual-LED flash

Secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat (planned upgrade to Android 8.0)

156.2 x 76.2 x 6 mm

LeEco Le Pro3

LeEco’s flagship is currently available with a discount in the US via Amazon. So if you go ahead and order it now you’ll be able to get it for $199 instead of the previous $349. It’s a pretty good deal which will save you up to 43% of the price. Here’s what you’ll be getting in return:

Main specs:

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 403 ppi

2.35 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of on board storage, no microSD card slot

16-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED flash

8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.2

Non-removable 4,070 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

151.4 x 73.9 x 7.5 mm

Nokia 6

While the high-end Nokia 8 won’t be making it in the United States, Nokia fans still have the option of purchasing the Nokia 6 handset. Built from a single block of aluminum before being anodized and polished, the handset is available for only $229 and it’s a pretty great buy for Nokia nostalgics, but not only.

Main specs:

5.5-inch IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 403 ppi

1.4 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

3 GB of RAM

32 GB of on board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

16-megapixel primary camera with f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED flash

8-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.0

Non-removable 3,000 mAh battery

Android 7.1.1 Nougat (planned upgrade to Android 8.0 Oreo)

154 x 75.8 x 7.9 mm

Honor 6X

Even if the Honor 7X has already made a debut into the wild, it might take a while before the handset arrives on the US market. For the time being, you can only pick up the Honor 6X, which remains a decent dua-camera phone. It’s available from Amazon for $179.99.

Main specs:

5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution, 403 ppi

2.1 GHz octa-core Kirin 655 processor

3 GB of RAM

32 GB of on board storage, microSD expansion up to 256 GB

Dual 12MP+2MP main camera with phase detection autofocus, LED flash

8-megapixel secondary

Non-removable 3,340 mAh battery

Android 6.0 Marshmallow (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm

Samsung Galaxy S6

Want an affordable smartphone? Purchase an older flagship like the Samsung Galaxy S6. The handset was unveiled in 2015 but still offers great specs. Not to mention it can be upgraded to Android 7.0 Nougat – unlike some smartphones in this list. Prices vary, but a retailer is selling the Verizon version for $245 on Amazon.

Main specs:

5.1-inch AMOLED display with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 577 ppi

2.1 GHz octa-core Exynos 7420 processor

3 GB of RAM

32/64/128 GB of on board storage, no microSD card

Primary 16-megapixel with f/1.9, OIS, autofocus, LED flash

Secondary 5-megapixel selfie camera

Non-removable 2,550 mAh battery

Android 5.0.2 Lollipop (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat)

143.4 x 70.5 x 6.8 mm

ZTE Axon Pro

Speaking of old devices, check out the ZTE Axon Pro. Like the Honor 6X, it brings dual-cameras on the cheap but offers QHD resolution and the services of a more powerful processor. You can grab the 32GB version for $229.

Main specs: