Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX 2018 are now available for pre-order in the US

Announced back at IFA 2017, the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch and Gear IconX 2018 are finally up for pre-order in the US starting today. The products are due to hit retail shelves on October 27.

Samsung’s latest Tizen smartwatch is offered with a $299.99 price tag. For this amount of money, users will get an intelligent timepiece which was designed especially for those who lead an active lifestyle . To that end, owners can use the wrist-bound device to track health, wellness goals and get nutrition management alerts.

The Samsung Gear Sport boasts water resistance and can be used for swim tracking. It also includes a heart rate sensor for top-of-the-line heart rate monitoring. It will be available in Blue and Black from Samsung’s own website, but also from retail partners such as Best Buy, Amazon, Macy’s and US Cellular. Yet, you can only place pre-orders with Samsung and Best Buy.

The Gear IconX 2018 are also available for pre-order starting today for $199.99. A refresh of last year’s model, the new pair of wireless headphones now support up to five hours of uninterrupted audio streaming.

Each bud comes with 4GB of storage giving users the option of carrying their music around their ears – no smartphone pairing needed. A built-in Running Coach is also available, as these buds are actually designed for runners. Last but not least, the IconX 2018 add support for the Bixby virtual assistant for select handsets.

The wireless headphones come in Black, Gray, and Pink and will be available from Samsung, Amazon, Best Buy, Sprint and US Cellular. You can only pre-order them from Samsung’s official layer.